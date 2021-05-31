Davis R M Inc. Has $65.68 Million Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Davis R M Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 143,906 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,945 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 1.8% of Davis R M Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $65,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Meridian Management Co. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% in the first quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 9,166 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 21.6% in the first quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 187,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,714,000 after purchasing an additional 33,314 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 23.5% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 15,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.5% in the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.1% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 14,558 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,644,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TMO shares. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $534.45.

TMO traded down $2.98 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $469.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,618,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,759,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market cap of $184.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.76. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $330.57 and a 12-month high of $532.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $472.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $473.22.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 5.32%.

In related news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total transaction of $16,147,796.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,872,465.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Article: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.