Davis R M Inc. Reduces Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Davis R M Inc. cut its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,504 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,962 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc. owned 0.08% of ANSYS worth $22,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ANSS. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in ANSYS by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 82 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in ANSYS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on ANSS. Zacks Investment Research raised ANSYS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $392.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America started coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $315.88.

In other news, VP Janet Lee sold 3,000 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.18, for a total value of $1,068,540.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,206,233.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,254 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.96, for a total value of $1,028,133.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,969,129.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,851 shares of company stock worth $3,723,993 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $337.94. The company had a trading volume of 11,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,172. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $265.68 and a 52 week high of $413.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $350.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $350.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $372.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.75 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 26.46%. On average, analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.