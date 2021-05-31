Davis R M Inc. Sells 10,251 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Davis R M Inc. reduced its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,251 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $22,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rossmore Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 4,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter worth about $572,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 372.7% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 27,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,555,000 after buying an additional 21,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $319,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,817,952. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total transaction of $6,114,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,492 shares in the company, valued at $11,699,378.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,000 shares of company stock worth $8,021,500 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on CME. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.20.

Shares of NASDAQ CME traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $218.76. 1,019,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,626,978. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $78.56 billion, a PE ratio of 41.04, a PEG ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $208.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.54. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.89 and a 12 month high of $219.72.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. CME Group had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 53.57%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

