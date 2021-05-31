Davis R M Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Davis R M Inc. decreased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $42,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWV. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWV traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $250.51. 1,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,712. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.48. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $171.89 and a 12-month high of $252.07.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.