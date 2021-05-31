Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) Given “Buy” Rating at SVB Leerink

Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at SVB Leerink in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Decibel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Decibel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Decibel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Decibel Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Decibel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.20.

DBTX stock opened at $8.95 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.80. Decibel Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $24.39. The stock has a market cap of $222.87 million and a P/E ratio of -0.46.

Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.55). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Decibel Therapeutics will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Decibel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $56,177,000. TRV GP Iii LLC acquired a new position in shares of Decibel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $35,667,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Decibel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $24,501,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Decibel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $20,203,000. Finally, Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Decibel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $9,388,000. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin.

