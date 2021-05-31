Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Short Interest Down 44.4% in May

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 44.4% from the April 29th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Demant A/S stock opened at $26.64 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.63. Demant A/S has a 12-month low of $13.08 and a 12-month high of $27.56.

WILYY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Demant A/S in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Demant A/S in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Demant A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Demant A/S in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment offers hearing implants and aids, hearing care, and diagnostic products.

