Denbury (NYSE:DEN) versus Triangle Petroleum (OTCMKTS:TPLM) Head-To-Head Analysis

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) and Triangle Petroleum (OTCMKTS:TPLM) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.2% of Denbury shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Denbury shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of Triangle Petroleum shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Denbury has a beta of 3.8, meaning that its stock price is 280% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Triangle Petroleum has a beta of 2.35, meaning that its stock price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Denbury and Triangle Petroleum, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Denbury 0 0 4 0 3.00 Triangle Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A

Denbury presently has a consensus target price of $63.50, suggesting a potential downside of 5.25%. Given Denbury’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Denbury is more favorable than Triangle Petroleum.

Profitability

This table compares Denbury and Triangle Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Denbury -214.16% -146.78% -63.90% Triangle Petroleum N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Denbury and Triangle Petroleum’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Denbury $750.71 million 4.46 -$1.48 billion N/A N/A Triangle Petroleum N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Triangle Petroleum has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Denbury.

Summary

Denbury beats Triangle Petroleum on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Denbury

Denbury Inc., an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region. As of December 31, 2020, it had 143 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves. The company was formerly known as Denbury Resources Inc. and changed its name to Denbury Inc. in September 2020. Denbury Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

About Triangle Petroleum

Triangle Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Oilfield Services. As of January 31, 2016, the company had leasehold interests in approximately 103,540 net acres in the Bakken Shale and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana. It also offers oilfield services, including hydraulic pressure pumping, wireline, perforating, pump rental, workover, and other complementary services, as well as midstream services. The company was formerly known as Peloton Resources Inc. and changed its name to Triangle Petroleum Corporation in May 2005. Triangle Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

