Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Begins Coverage on Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Lordstown Motors in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lordstown Motors from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Lordstown Motors from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Bank of America began coverage on Lordstown Motors in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Lordstown Motors from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.00.

NASDAQ:RIDE opened at $9.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.51. Lordstown Motors has a 52 week low of $6.69 and a 52 week high of $31.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 0.90.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.44). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lordstown Motors will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lordstown Motors by 9.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,803,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,229,000 after purchasing an additional 160,956 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in Lordstown Motors in the fourth quarter worth $32,357,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in Lordstown Motors in the fourth quarter worth $31,093,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Lordstown Motors by 17.7% in the first quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 1,343,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,816,000 after purchasing an additional 201,732 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new position in Lordstown Motors in the fourth quarter worth $24,574,000. 20.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lordstown Motors Company Profile

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

