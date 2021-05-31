DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Receives $454.94 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $459.35.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $449.00 to $466.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

DXCM stock traded up $7.48 on Monday, hitting $369.39. 868,319 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 841,533. DexCom has a 1-year low of $305.63 and a 1-year high of $456.23. The stock has a market cap of $35.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.43 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $373.22 and a 200-day moving average of $366.05. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. DexCom had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The business had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.67 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DexCom will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.92, for a total value of $341,507.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.94, for a total transaction of $54,254.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,634 shares of company stock worth $13,825,287. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in DexCom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $339,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 2,925.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 127,473 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $47,129,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 116,483 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $43,066,000 after buying an additional 43,909 shares during the period. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

