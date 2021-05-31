DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $380.00 price objective on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DXCM. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $449.00 to $466.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of DexCom from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $459.35.

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $369.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.72 billion, a PE ratio of 72.43 and a beta of 0.75. DexCom has a 12-month low of $305.63 and a 12-month high of $456.23. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $373.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $366.05.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.67 million. DexCom had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 17.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DexCom will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.94, for a total transaction of $54,254.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,634 shares of company stock valued at $13,825,287 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. grew its position in DexCom by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG grew its position in DexCom by 264.0% during the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 3,938 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in DexCom by 12.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,752 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its position in DexCom by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 33,888 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $12,529,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in DexCom by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,333 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the period. 93.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

