Diamond (DMD) Price Reaches $2.49

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. One Diamond coin can currently be bought for $2.49 or 0.00006950 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Diamond has traded up 17.3% against the dollar. Diamond has a total market cap of $8.98 million and $31,624.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002632 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000012 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000101 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.91 or 0.00127962 BTC.

Diamond Profile

Diamond (DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,601,074 coins. Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

