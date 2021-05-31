DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target Increased to $88.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $72.00 to $88.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DKS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $86.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a hold rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.23.

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $97.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.46 and its 200 day moving average is $71.05. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $33.91 and a 52 week high of $101.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $2.75. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 46.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.21) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 23.69%.

In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 11,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total value of $873,924.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,562 shares in the company, valued at $3,336,802.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,981,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 279,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,162,024.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,343 shares of company stock worth $4,500,878 in the last three months. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 19.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,439,664 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $490,380,000 after buying an additional 1,060,510 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 51.5% in the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,502,482 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $190,564,000 after buying an additional 850,682 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,246,679 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $126,287,000 after buying an additional 34,904 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 21.8% during the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,974,893 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $150,388,000 after purchasing an additional 352,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,679,000 after purchasing an additional 350,515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

