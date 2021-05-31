Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 1,059,615 Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,581,587 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,059,615 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $27,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,338 shares of the bank’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 38,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 67,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 32,851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 3,955 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BBVA shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Shares of NYSE BBVA opened at $6.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $41.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.49 and a 52 week high of $6.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.20.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.0697 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension funds.

