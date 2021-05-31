Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $26.98 Million Holdings in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,015 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.88% of Winmark worth $26,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WINA. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Winmark by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Winmark by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Winmark by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 210,867 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,635 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Winmark by 512.0% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 91,651 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,029,000 after acquiring an additional 76,676 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Winmark by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Paul C. Reyelts sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $522,000.00. Also, major shareholder Ronald G. Olson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.50, for a total value of $786,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WINA opened at $195.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $724.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.34. Winmark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $134.04 and a fifty-two week high of $202.42.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty retailer reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.66 million for the quarter. Winmark had a net margin of 48.12% and a negative return on equity of 246.73%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. This is a boost from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th.

Winmark Profile

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of five retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign used merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Style Encore, and Music Go Round brand names.

