Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $28.51 Million Holdings in Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,865,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,826 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.67% of Cincinnati Bell worth $28,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 18,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 25,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Cincinnati Bell by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Bell alerts:

In other Cincinnati Bell news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 21,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $330,792.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,393 shares in the company, valued at $606,652.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CBB opened at $15.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $784.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.32 and a beta of 0.39. Cincinnati Bell Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.65 and a 1-year high of $15.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.32.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $409.90 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Cincinnati Bell Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cincinnati Bell

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, such as consumer long distance, digital trunking, and switched access services, as well as other value-added services, including caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return services.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Bell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Bell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.