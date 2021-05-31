Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 25,098 Shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,733,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 25,098 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.06% of International Seaways worth $28,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INSW. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in International Seaways by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 12,106 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of International Seaways by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 82,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 10,770 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of International Seaways by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,853,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,274,000 after acquiring an additional 78,623 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of International Seaways by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the period. 78.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INSW shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of International Seaways from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of International Seaways from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.20.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $68,705.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,459.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INSW stock opened at $20.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $562.86 million, a P/E ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 0.30. International Seaways, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.44 and a 52 week high of $23.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.33.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.06. International Seaways had a negative net margin of 15.13% and a positive return on equity of 6.65%. On average, analysts anticipate that International Seaways, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 12, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 36 vessels, including 11 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 4 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 4 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

