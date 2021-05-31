Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 70,317 Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,345,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 70,317 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 6.95% of Heidrick & Struggles International worth $39,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 46,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 127,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 247.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,607 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HSII shares. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

NASDAQ HSII opened at $43.04 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.87. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.03 and a 12-month high of $46.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $839.24 million, a P/E ratio of -25.93 and a beta of 0.90.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $193.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.98 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a positive return on equity of 16.08%. On average, analysts forecast that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

In other news, insider Kamau Coar sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total transaction of $319,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,434.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Heidrick & Struggles International Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

