Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $420.98 million-$447.02 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $417.90 million.
NASDAQ DIOD traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.67. The company had a trading volume of 163,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,293. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Diodes has a one year low of $45.40 and a one year high of $91.02. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.53 and its 200-day moving average is $75.38.
Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $413.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.07 million. Diodes had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 12.44%. Diodes’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Diodes will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.
In other news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 14,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total transaction of $1,068,963.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 398,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,473,110.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jin Zhao sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total transaction of $51,696.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,461.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 225,357 shares of company stock worth $18,682,125 over the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Diodes Company Profile
Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active and/or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; other MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.
Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread
Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.