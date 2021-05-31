Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $420.98 million-$447.02 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $417.90 million.

NASDAQ DIOD traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.67. The company had a trading volume of 163,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,293. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Diodes has a one year low of $45.40 and a one year high of $91.02. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.53 and its 200-day moving average is $75.38.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $413.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.07 million. Diodes had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 12.44%. Diodes’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Diodes will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Diodes from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Diodes from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diodes from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $92.80.

In other news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 14,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total transaction of $1,068,963.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 398,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,473,110.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jin Zhao sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total transaction of $51,696.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,461.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 225,357 shares of company stock worth $18,682,125 over the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active and/or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; other MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

