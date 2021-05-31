Diversified Trust Co Acquires 472 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Diversified Trust Co raised its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 34.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 472 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in ResMed were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Norges Bank bought a new position in ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,587,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in ResMed by 235.2% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 501,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,514,000 after buying an additional 351,668 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ResMed by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,521,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,874,136,000 after buying an additional 240,047 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ResMed by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 780,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $166,002,000 after buying an additional 220,893 shares during the period. Finally, Martin Currie Ltd. increased its holdings in ResMed by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 361,778 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,900,000 after buying an additional 172,855 shares during the period. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $206.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.43.

In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.48, for a total value of $200,503.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,097,701.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $462,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,023,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 27,732 shares of company stock worth $5,436,870 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RMD opened at $205.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.12. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $156.57 and a one year high of $224.43. The company has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a PE ratio of 65.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.29.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 28.85%. Equities research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.77%.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

