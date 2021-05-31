Diversified Trust Co Increases Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 52.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,344 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 37,307,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,734,279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570,856 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,145,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,423,206,000 after buying an additional 569,698 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,956,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,253,000 after buying an additional 13,756 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,997,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,690,000 after buying an additional 1,023,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $194,878,000. 28.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

NYSE:DELL opened at $98.64 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.56 and a 200 day moving average of $82.69. The company has a market capitalization of $75.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.62 and a 1-year high of $103.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.58. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Dell Technologies news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $17,548,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 284,968 shares in the company, valued at $25,003,092.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 177,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $15,972,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 347,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,274,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.72.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.