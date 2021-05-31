Diversified Trust Co Purchases 608 Shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in MacroGenics were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in MacroGenics by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MacroGenics by 182.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in MacroGenics by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 11,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in MacroGenics by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 84,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in MacroGenics by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MGNX shares. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on MacroGenics from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on MacroGenics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MacroGenics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays raised MacroGenics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. MacroGenics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.83.

Shares of NASDAQ MGNX opened at $32.19 on Monday. MacroGenics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.16 and a 12 month high of $36.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.71 and a 200-day moving average of $26.05.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.37). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 45.99% and a negative net margin of 126.15%. As a group, analysts anticipate that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

In other MacroGenics news, CFO James Karrels sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $495,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Jeffrey Stuart Peters sold 21,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $576,348.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 21,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,348.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,666 shares of company stock valued at $1,351,243 in the last three months. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. The company's approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

