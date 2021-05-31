Diversified Trust Co Sells 18,057 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Diversified Trust Co reduced its holdings in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 83.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,057 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Brunswick by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Brunswick by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Brunswick by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Brunswick by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick stock opened at $102.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.63. Brunswick Co. has a 52 week low of $53.73 and a 52 week high of $117.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.52 and a 200-day moving average of $90.83.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.78. Brunswick had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Brunswick’s revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.43%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Brunswick from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Brunswick from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Brunswick from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.29.

Brunswick Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

