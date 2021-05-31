Diversified Trust Co Sells 2,212 Shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Diversified Trust Co lessened its holdings in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) by 41.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,212 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Standex International were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SXI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Standex International in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Standex International by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 421,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,926,000 after acquiring an additional 41,723 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Standex International by 316.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 16,382 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Standex International in the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, S&CO Inc. bought a new stake in Standex International in the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Standex International in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.50.

Shares of NYSE SXI opened at $99.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.55. Standex International Co. has a one year low of $50.96 and a one year high of $108.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.29.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $172.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.65 million. Standex International had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Standex International Co. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.51%.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

