DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Acquired by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $2,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,473,000 after acquiring an additional 61,824 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DOCU opened at $201.62 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $208.62 and its 200-day moving average is $224.42. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.90 and a 12 month high of $290.23. The firm has a market cap of $39.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.09 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.15. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.74% and a negative return on equity of 29.20%. The business had revenue of $430.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.95 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. DocuSign’s revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.19, for a total value of $1,242,302.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 202,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,383,327.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 13,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total transaction of $2,567,120.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 219,430 shares in the company, valued at $42,242,469.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,087 shares of company stock worth $7,941,460 over the last quarter. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on DOCU. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DocuSign from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. DocuSign presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.64.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

