Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Coyle Financial Counsel LLC

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC reduced its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Dollar General makes up 2.0% of Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 7,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DG stock traded down $1.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $202.96. The company had a trading volume of 191,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,447,614. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $211.07 and a 200 day moving average of $205.59. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $173.50 and a fifty-two week high of $225.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 37.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.82%.

Dollar General announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DG. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Dollar General from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Atlantic Securities upgraded Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $243.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Dollar General from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.13.

In other Dollar General news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total value of $5,208,417.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at $7,393,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

