Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Price Target Lowered to $130.00 at Citigroup

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

DLTR has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut Dollar Tree from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $120.67.

DLTR stock opened at $97.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Dollar Tree has a 12-month low of $84.41 and a 12-month high of $120.37. The stock has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $113.61 and its 200 day moving average is $108.86.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.20. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 5.26%. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $446,095.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,039 shares in the company, valued at $1,388,096.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin S. Wampler sold 12,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.59, for a total value of $1,382,528.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,255 shares in the company, valued at $12,404,940.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,496 shares of company stock worth $3,787,911 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Dollar Tree by 13.4% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,957,000. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,440,000. Hourglass Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,323,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in Dollar Tree by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 26,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

