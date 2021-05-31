Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Sold by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 710 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 374.4% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 2,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter worth approximately $682,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,475 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 14.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,178,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $433,410,000 after acquiring an additional 149,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 41.4% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 30,521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,225,000 after acquiring an additional 8,929 shares during the period. 98.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.96, for a total transaction of $1,120,496.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 6,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.50, for a total value of $2,858,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,553 shares in the company, valued at $12,634,702.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,568 shares of company stock valued at $7,235,697 over the last ninety days. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DPZ opened at $426.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.48. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $319.71 and a 12 month high of $447.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $413.71 and a 200 day moving average of $385.96.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.06. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.53% and a negative return on equity of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.61 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.31%.

DPZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $446.00 to $466.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $369.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $431.37.

Domino's Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

