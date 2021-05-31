DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc.’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on May 31st (NYSE:DV)

DoubleVerify’s (NYSE:DV) quiet period will expire on Monday, May 31st. DoubleVerify had issued 13,333,335 shares in its public offering on April 21st. The total size of the offering was $360,000,045 based on an initial share price of $27.00. During DoubleVerify’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DV shares. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. DoubleVerify presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

DV stock opened at $36.89 on Monday. DoubleVerify has a 52-week low of $27.16 and a 52-week high of $38.28.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts expect that DoubleVerify will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

