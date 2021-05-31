DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Short Interest Update

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 35,530,000 shares, an increase of 36.5% from the April 29th total of 26,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 12.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $49.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.03. The firm has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.17 and a beta of 1.91. DraftKings has a 1 year low of $27.54 and a 1 year high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $312.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.34 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 133.84% and a negative return on equity of 49.11%. As a group, equities analysts predict that DraftKings will post -2.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 333,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total transaction of $14,693,318.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,165,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,705,554.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 660,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $33,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,728,204 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,410,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,154,963 shares of company stock worth $55,521,269. Corporate insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in DraftKings by 1,846.8% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 10,656 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at $14,883,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in DraftKings by 3,690.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 320,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,651,000 after acquiring an additional 311,958 shares during the last quarter. Rollins Financial raised its holdings in DraftKings by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 13,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 4,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in DraftKings by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

DKNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim assumed coverage on DraftKings in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on DraftKings from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Benchmark raised their price target on DraftKings from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on DraftKings from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.95.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

