DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Rating Increased to Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised DSV Panalpina A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $130.00.

Get DSV Panalpina A/S alerts:

OTCMKTS DSDVY opened at $122.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. DSV Panalpina A/S has a 12-month low of $52.56 and a 12-month high of $122.30. The company has a market capitalization of $54.73 billion, a PE ratio of 86.04 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.16 and its 200-day moving average is $92.41.

DSV Panalpina A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for DSV Panalpina A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSV Panalpina A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.