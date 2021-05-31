Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Has $94.33 Million Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. decreased its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 629,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 36,810 shares during the period. American Water Works accounts for about 1.3% of Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned 0.35% of American Water Works worth $94,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Water Works in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in American Water Works in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. 81.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AWK traded up $1.60 on Monday, reaching $155.02. 562,218 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,005,013. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $28.13 billion, a PE ratio of 39.15, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.03. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.67 and a 52-week high of $172.56.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The company had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.90 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 18.79%. American Water Works’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.79%.

In related news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $102,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AWK. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays raised their target price on American Water Works from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.17.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

