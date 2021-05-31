Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Raises Stock Position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,843,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 33,450 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $78,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SRC. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SRC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit Realty Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

NYSE SRC traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,586. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 168.79, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.27. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.06 and a fifty-two week high of $48.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $134.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.84 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 1.26%. Equities analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 84.75%.

In related news, EVP Jay Young sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $705,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,364. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

