Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Reduces Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 668,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned approximately 0.43% of Boston Properties worth $67,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BXP. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Boston Properties by 3.9% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 153,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,546,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Boston Properties by 19.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Boston Properties by 15.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,922,000 after buying an additional 15,916 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Boston Properties by 7.6% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 22,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Boston Properties by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 269,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,513,000 after buying an additional 12,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BXP traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $117.56. 24,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,158,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.64. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.69 and a 12-month high of $117.96. The company has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.38.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of $713.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 62.32%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus upped their target price on Boston Properties from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Boston Properties from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Boston Properties from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.88.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $4,602,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total value of $531,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,316,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,233,500 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

