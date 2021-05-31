Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Sells 46,712 Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. decreased its position in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 2.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,787,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 46,712 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $59,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STOR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of STORE Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $91,906,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,748,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $908,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,745 shares during the period. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of STORE Capital during the first quarter valued at $40,851,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 734.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,373,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,758 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,798,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STOR traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,127,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,684. STORE Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.26 and a fifty-two week high of $36.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.55 and its 200-day moving average is $33.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.54 and a beta of 1.20.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 29.33%. The business had revenue of $182.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. STORE Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.69%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STOR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. STORE Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.73.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

