Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Sells 7,500 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,023,458 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $38,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 99.6% in the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 5,851 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. 37.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

In other Energy Transfer news, Director Ray W. Washburne purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.53 per share, with a total value of $1,906,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 123,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,052.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $50,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ET traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $9.90. The stock had a trading volume of 15,469,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,385,814. The stock has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $4.98 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.47.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.73 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.153 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is -338.89%.

ET has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised Energy Transfer from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded Energy Transfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.43.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

See Also: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.