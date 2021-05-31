East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES) Short Interest Down 51.1% in May

East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a drop of 51.1% from the April 29th total of 40,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

ERES stock opened at $9.74 on Monday. East Resources Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $10.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.02.

Get East Resources Acquisition alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its stake in East Resources Acquisition by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 123,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 32,883 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in East Resources Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in East Resources Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $3,524,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of East Resources Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of East Resources Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $305,000. 44.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

East Resources Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. East Resources Acquisition Company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for East Resources Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East Resources Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.