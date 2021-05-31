Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Bought by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 64.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,772 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $4,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 49,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,146,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,125,000. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Eaton by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 552,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,339,000 after acquiring an additional 19,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in Eaton by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

In related news, insider Uday Yadav sold 2,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total value of $299,020.56. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total value of $1,134,757.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,701,697.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,884 shares of company stock worth $6,611,243 in the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ETN opened at $145.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.14. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $82.44 and a fifty-two week high of $149.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $143.55 and its 200-day moving average is $129.82.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.19. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ETN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. HSBC raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eaton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.29.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.