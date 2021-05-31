Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY) Short Interest Update

Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the April 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Separately, Mizuho upgraded shares of Ebara from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd.

Shares of Ebara stock opened at $24.06 on Monday. Ebara has a fifty-two week low of $10.89 and a fifty-two week high of $24.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.36.

Ebara Corporation manufactures and sells industrial machinery. It operates through Fluid Machinery & Systems Business, Environmental Plants Business, and Precision Machinery Business segments. The company offers large, high pressure, API, cryogenic, and standard pumps, as well as blowers and fans to water and energy facilities; centrifugal and axial compressors, steam turbines, and gas expanders to oil refining and petrochemical plants; and centrifugal chillers, absorption chillers/heaters, square-type cooling towers, and screw modular chillers.

