Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.000-1.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.68 billion-$4.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.60 billion.Elanco Animal Health also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.220-0.270 EPS.

Shares of ELAN traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.98. 72,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,828,365. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.88. Elanco Animal Health has a 52-week low of $20.55 and a 52-week high of $36.53. The company has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.98, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.86.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 14.83% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ELAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up from $39.00) on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.79.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, insider R David Hoover bought 25,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.44 per share, for a total transaction of $811,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 41,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,361,182.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Art A. Garcia bought 1,525 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.88 per share, with a total value of $50,142.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,369.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

