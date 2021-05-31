Elemental Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEMF) Short Interest Down 49.7% in May

Elemental Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEMF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decrease of 49.7% from the April 29th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Elemental Royalties stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.18. 17,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,639. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.18. Elemental Royalties has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $1.73.

Elemental Royalties Company Profile

Elemental Royalties Corp. operates as a gold focused royalty company. The company has a portfolio of five royalties over producing assets in Burkina Faso, Chile, Mexico, Kenya, and Western Australia. Elemental Royalties Corp. is based in Vancouver, Canada.

