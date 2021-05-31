Ellevest Inc. Sells 7,860 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Ellevest Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 11.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 58,385 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 7,860 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 0.9% of Ellevest Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its stake in Apple by 141.5% in the 1st quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 23,855 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 13,976 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 415,669 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $55,155,000 after acquiring an additional 11,807 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 324.9% in the 1st quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 11,760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 8,992 shares during the last quarter. Grand Central Investment Group bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $4,546,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 116,534 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AAPL. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Apple from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a $155.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.87.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $124.61 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.12 and a twelve month high of $145.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $130.16 and a 200 day moving average of $127.42.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

