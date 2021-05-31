Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.950-2.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.65 billion-$2.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.70 billion.

Shares of Endo International stock remained flat at $$5.87 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,998,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,683,412. Endo International has a 12 month low of $2.71 and a 12 month high of $10.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.80.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.25. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 91.08% and a net margin of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $718.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Endo International will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Endo International from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet lowered Endo International from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Endo International in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a sector perform rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.19.

In related news, Director Shane Cooke sold 17,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total value of $149,558.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology.

