Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Entera Bio Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of orally delivered molecule therapeutics for use in orphan indications and other areas with significant unmet medical need. The Company is initially applying its technology to develop an oral formulation of parathyroid hormone for hypoparathyroidism and osteoporosis. Entera Bio Ltd. is based in Jerusalem, Israel. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Entera Bio from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Entera Bio in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of ENTX opened at $3.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.25. Entera Bio has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $10.16. The stock has a market cap of $76.55 million, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.63.

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. Entera Bio had a negative return on equity of 243.01% and a negative net margin of 3,448.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Entera Bio will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENTX. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Entera Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Entera Bio during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Entera Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Entera Bio during the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. Institutional investors own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Entera Bio Company Profile

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidates include the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis.

