Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Stock Position Lessened by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH reduced its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 563 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Entergy were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Entergy by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,061,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $605,109,000 after buying an additional 1,299,992 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Entergy by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,713,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,057,000 after purchasing an additional 346,593 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Entergy by 5,432.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,572,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,180 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Entergy by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,565,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,259,000 after purchasing an additional 170,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Entergy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 901,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,047,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETR has been the subject of several research reports. Vertical Research raised Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Entergy from $119.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.63.

NYSE ETR opened at $105.26 on Monday. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $85.78 and a twelve month high of $113.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.53.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 15.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.14%.

In other news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total transaction of $187,845.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $1,760,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,941 shares of company stock worth $2,149,838 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

