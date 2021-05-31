Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,811 Shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 114,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF were worth $4,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 129.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,236,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,696,000 after purchasing an additional 697,730 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 403,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,355,000 after purchasing an additional 29,178 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 157,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 15,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 103,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FDVV opened at $37.86 on Monday. Fidelity Core Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $26.27 and a 52 week high of $38.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.08.

