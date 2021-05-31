Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $3.96 Million Stake in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.17% of Federal Signal worth $3,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSS. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. 90.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FSS opened at $42.48 on Monday. Federal Signal Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.29 and a fifty-two week high of $43.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.25 and a 200-day moving average of $36.48.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $278.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Federal Signal’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is currently 21.56%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Federal Signal from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In related news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman sold 65,031 shares of Federal Signal stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $2,369,729.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

