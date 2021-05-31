Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $4.13 Million Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 62.91% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $4,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Prism Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 145.2% during the first quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 59,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,863,000 after buying an additional 35,478 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 27,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 8,388 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 22,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 4,187 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,616,000. Finally, WC Walker & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:QQQM opened at $137.23 on Monday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $109.69 and a 52 week high of $140.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.08.

