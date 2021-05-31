Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 85.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,893 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,123 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $4,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Everbridge during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Everbridge during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Everbridge during the fourth quarter worth $232,000.

Shares of NASDAQ EVBG opened at $117.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -45.90 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $125.15 and a 200 day moving average of $134.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. Everbridge, Inc. has a one year low of $100.17 and a one year high of $178.98.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.29. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 30.50% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $82.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EVBG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Everbridge from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Everbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Everbridge from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.78.

In other news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 13,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total transaction of $1,529,569.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,599,252. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

