Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 1.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 67,634 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $4,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $83.00 to $86.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$88.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.77.

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $72.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $131.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.34 and a 200 day moving average of $61.46. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $42.48 and a fifty-two week high of $73.85.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.80 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.6521 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. This is a boost from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 62.16%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

