Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 93,989 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,892 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $3,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanmina during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 34.7% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,794 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SANM opened at $42.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.13. Sanmina Co. has a 52 week low of $23.75 and a 52 week high of $43.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.71.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. Sanmina had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Sanmina Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Sanmina from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Argus downgraded shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Sanmina presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

